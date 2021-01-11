COVID-19 Update: Queensland Lockdown Details | Mon 11 Jan, 2020 – 96five Family Radio

Eased restrictions for Greater Brisbane will be in place from 6pm 11 Jan to 1am 22 January.

By 96five Monday 11 Jan 2021

Eased restrictions for Greater Brisbane will be in place from 6pm 11 Jan to 1am 22 January.

This article is provided by QLD Government Health

The Greater Brisbane region includes: City of Brisbane

City of Ipswich

Logan City

Moreton Bay Region

Redland City People are permitted to be outside their homes for any purpose, subject to the restrictions below: Face masks You must carry a face mask with you at all times when you leave home, unless you have a lawful reason not to. You must wear a mask in indoor spaces, except in your home. For example: shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and indoor markets

hospitals and aged care facilities

churches and places of worship

libraries

indoor recreational facilities and gyms

indoor workplaces (where you can’t socially distance)

public transport, taxis and rideshare

airports and travelling on planes. We recommend you wear a mask when outdoors if you are unable to stay more than 1.5m distance from other people, such as busy walkways and thoroughfares. Children under 12 years are and people affected by a medical condition or disability are exempt.

Home confinement and movement

You can leave your home for any purpose. You can travel anywhere in Australia. Please note other states and territories may have restrictions in place that prevent you from travelling to them.

Gatherings

Gatherings: Up to 20 people in homes and public spaces. This number includes those who live with you.

Weddings: Up to 100 attendees. No restriction on dancing.

Funerals: Up to 100 attendees.

Businesses and venues

This includes places of worship, conventions centres, etc. There are no restrictions on businesses opening under a COVID Safe Plan.

Restaurants and cafes can open for seated eating and drinking, no standing allowed

All businesses may now have: one person per 4 square metres on their premises indoors one person per 2 square metres outdoors.

Businesses with a floor space less than 200 square metres can have one person per 2 square metres, up to 50 people at a time.

Dancing is not allowed except at weddings

Funerals and weddings can have up to 100 attendees

The seated capacity of outdoor stadiums and amphitheatres is 50 per cent with a COVID Safe plan

The seated capacity of indoor concert venues and theatres is 50 per cent capacity or one person per 4 square metres, whichever is greater, with a COVID Safe plan

Events

Indoor events/sessions within events:

500 people or less – must comply with a COVID Safe Event Checklist, no further approval needed

500 to 10,000 people – must comply with a COVID Safe Event Plan approved by local public health units

10,000 people or more – must comply with a COVID Safe Event Plan approved by the Chief Health Officer

Indoor concert venues/theatres etc: up to 50 per cent seated capacity or one person per 4 square meters (whichever is the greater), with a COVID Safe Plan.

Outdoor events/sessions within events:

Fewer than 1000 people, e.g. community sport – no approval needed when following a COVID Safe Event Checklist

1000 to 10,000 people – must comply with a COVID Safe Event Plan approved by the local public health unit

10,000 people or more – must comply with a COVID Safe Event Plan approved by the Chief Health Officer

Outdoor stadiums and amphitheatres: 50 per cent capacity with a COVID Safe Plan.

For up-to-date information and FAQs, visit the Queensland Government COVID-19 website.