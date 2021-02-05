 'Curiocity Brisbane' to Generate $14m for Local Economy – 96five Family Radio

‘Curiocity Brisbane’ to Generate $14m for Local Economy

'Curiocity Brisbane' returns from 12 to 28 March 2021 for a 17-day celebration of science, art and technology.

By 96five Friday 5 Feb 2021

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has officially launched Curiocity Brisbane 2021, which is set to contribute $14 million to the local economy.

Mr Hinchliffe said the festival would return from 12-28 March this year with a blockbuster line-up.

Curiocity Brisbane is back bigger and better than ever in 2021,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“I’m thrilled to have launched this year’s Curiocity Brisbane, which celebrates Brisbane and Queensland’s place as a global hub for science, technology, innovation and the arts.

“This is a one-of-a-kind event.

“It’s designed to capture imaginations as our great city is transformed by more than 60 installations known as ‘Curiocities’ across four precincts at the City Botanic Gardens, South Bank, South Brisbane’s Cultural Precinct and the Brisbane CBD.

“Almost half are world and national premieres, making Brisbane the first place you can experience them.

“It is also fantastic to see local artists involved in the creative processes of 14 of the Curiocities.”

Mr Hinchliffe said the 17-day event was the perfect opportunity to book a Brisbane holiday experience.

“Curiocity Brisbane is expected to bring around 325,000 curious visitors into Brisbane and contribute $14 million to the local economy,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“This year’s event features new initiatives, including a series of Curious Conversations hosted by Benjamin Law and a Queensland Schools Challenge, with six schools from across the state taking part.

“Queenslanders have done a magnificent job with COVID-19 which means we can host events like Curiocity Brisbane that support jobs for Queensland’s economic recovery.

“The Queensland Government’s It’s Live! In Queensland events calendar for the first half of 2021 is estimated to generate more than $215 million, demonstrating the importance of destination events.”

Curiocity Brisbane returns from 12 to 28 March 2021 for a 17-day celebration of science, art and technology, including the World Science Festival Brisbane, GOMA’s ‘The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire’ Up Late and Curiocities from around the world.

 

