Disaster Assistance Available for Flood Impacted Communities – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Wednesday 24 Mar 2021

Main Image: Howard Creek, Mount Tamborine (David Crisafulli MP).

Disaster assistance is now available to Gold Coast, Logan and Scenic Rim councils following sustained heavy rainfall and ongoing flash-flooding across Southern Queensland.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said the DRFA will assist councils with the costs of road and infrastructure repairs and clean-up and recovery efforts in affected communities.

“Days of continuous heavy rainfall has resulted in widespread damage to roads, several landslides and extensive debris over road networks,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Flooded roads and causeways have also led to isolation and other disruptions to communities.

“We will continue to act swiftly to provide financial support to councils for counter disaster operations and the restoration of essential public assets, to help these communities to recover as quickly as possible.

“The Australian Government is working closely with the Queensland Government and stands ready to provide further assistance as required.”

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said that many communities had been impacted by the extreme weather.

“The heavy rainfall and flooding have caused extensive damage to public and private property, with a number of vehicles being caught out by fast-moving water,” Minister Ryan said.

“Our first responders have been very busy and our swift water crews have been called upon to rescue a number of people in very hazardous conditions.

“The State Emergency Service have also been out helping the community throughout this event, responding to more than 400 requests for assistance, as people experience water through their roofs or coming up through the floor, as well as many trees that have fallen down, blocking roads and damaging properties.

“Today’s announcement will allow local councils to carry out clean-up operations and restore their damaged essential public assets, knowing eligible costs will be covered under the DRFA.”

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website, and the Queensland Reconstruction Authority’s website.