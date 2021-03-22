If it’s Flooded Forget It! – 96five Family Radio

Emergency Services crews have been called to numerous incidents, including people caught in floodwaters in their vehicles.

By Justin Rouillon Monday 22 Mar 2021

Queenslanders are being urged to stay safe during the current extreme weather conditions affecting the state.

There has been very intense rainfall activity affecting various parts of the state in the last 24 hours, particularly the south-east region of Queensland.

Emergency Services crews have been called to numerous incidents, including a number where people have been caught in floodwaters in their vehicles.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Mark Ryan, urged people to heed the warnings from agencies including the Bureau of Meteorology.

“We are in a situation at the moment where very heavy downfalls of rain are occurring in very short periods of time, which is leading to dangerous situations arising very suddenly.”

“It is imperative that people stay abreast of the weather warnings and also that everyone take a very cautious approach when driving on the roads.

“Severe storms, are dumping heavy falls, leading to flash flooding.

“We all have a responsibility to make good decisions on the road to keep other drivers and ourselves safe,” Mr Ryan said.

“But that is especially the case during extreme weather events.

“If it’s flooded forget it.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said with the forecast of more rain over the coming days, drivers needed to exercise caution.

“No destination warrants taking an unnecessary risk that leads to tragedy,” Mr Bailey said.

“Before you head out onto the road with family and friends, look at the forecast and plan your drive.

“If you can, avoid driving until the weather clears up, and if you get caught in a quick moving storm or rain event, drive to conditions and pull over if you think it’s unsafe.

“We want every Queenslander to get to their destination safely.”

“Too often, we see impatient drivers head into flood waters and stall the car, putting rescuers’ lives at risk as well as their own.

“Don’t be that person.”

Wet weather driving tips:

Keep a safe speed to avoid skidding and aquaplaning

Do not drive onto roads covered with water, even partially covered roads

Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you

Avoid sudden breaking, accelerating or turning to reduce your chances of skidding

Use your air conditioner to keep your windscreen clear of condensation.

For storm and flood damage or assistance, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life-threatening emergency, always call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Further information:

Stay up to date with the latest Bureau of Meteorology warnings www.bom.gov.au and Twitter (@BOM_qld).

For storm and flood preparation tips, visit QFES at www.qfes.qld.gov.au, on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES).

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.