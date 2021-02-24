 Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program Expands – 96five Family Radio

Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program Expands

Through the Queensland Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program, First Nations organisations are provided with grants and support to establish ranger teams.

By 96five Wednesday 24 Feb 2021

Fifty new Indigenous Land and Sea Rangers will be employed this year to help protect Queensland’s natural and cultural landscapes.

The Queensland Government is providing the first instalment for a total of 100 new Indigenous ranger jobs, to be funded over the next three years, which will double the number of Land and Sea Rangers in the program to 200.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the $24 million funding boost for the Queensland Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program would provide opportunity for First Nation organisations to manage their country and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise with other land managers.

“We’re doubling the number of Indigenous Land and Sea rangers, to build on the fabulous job of caring for country that 100 rangers are already doing in 24 regional communities across Queensland,” Ms Scanlon said.

“By increasing Indigenous ranger numbers to 200 over the next three years, we’re supporting the critical role of First Nations people in co-stewarding Queensland’s environment and cultural heritage.”

Through the Queensland Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program, First Nations organisations are provided with grants and support to establish ranger teams.

Ms Scanlon said the program delivered multiple benefits for First Nations communities and for the conservation of some of Queensland’s most valuable landscapes.

“The Indigenous land and sea rangers contribute to the protection of Queensland’s ecosystems and cultural heritage,” she said.

“The program also provides jobs and promotes economic opportunities associated with land and sea management.

“Ranger teams carry out habitat restoration, feral animal and weed control, fire management and drive community engagement such as Junior Ranger programs.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Councils and Corporations, and incorporated organisations working with Traditional Owners can apply for funding to employ new rangers.  Organisations will need to demonstrate support from Traditional Owners, and to explain the environmental and cultural outcomes which the rangers would deliver.

Applications for the first round of 50 new positions close on 31 March 2021.

For more information, including the guideline and application form, visit:

https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/plants-animals/conservation/community/land-sea-rangers/about-rangers

Related Articles

Oldest Stolen Generation Survivor Nominated for Senior Australian of the Year 2021

A brothers’ love to fight the odds with paint

Indigenous Message of “Love From Above”, on Australia’s Got Talent

A Call to All Australians: Connect With Indigenous People and Hear Their Stories on January 26

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program Expands

Disruption, Disillusionment and Diversity: The Future of the Church

How Will Your New Workplace Work for You?

Donna Todd – The Lost Coin

National Day of Prayer & Fasting 2021

Hillsong UNITED Drop Live Album From Madison Square Garden

Facebook Ban: What Does it Mean For You?

Nathan’s Big Ride – Raising Awareness of Rare Genetic Condition