Life After COVID: Christian Groups Unite to Pave the Way Forward – 96five Family Radio

In an overwhelming display of support, Australian Christian groups have pledged their commitment to the Prime Minister to help with the nation’s recovery.

An alliance of Christian community organisations has pledged to help those most in need in a post-COVID world.

On 22nd February the group of organisations released a joint letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The letter vows a commitment to working with government, individuals and communities as they battle the social and economic challenges brought on by COVID-19.

The organisations include Mission Australia, Catholic Social Services, Anglicare and World Vision Australia.

“We write to express our commitment as Christian leaders and Australian citizens… to support, in a spirit of faith, hope, and love, in the sustaining and recovery of communities across the country,” the letter reads.

The letter, which was handed to the Prime Minister at Parliament House, was welcomed by both sides of politics.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese addressed the Christian organisations during a reading of the letter at Parliament House on Monday afternoon.

“So many roads lead back to the parable of the Good Samaritan – what is the lesson that Jesus teaches us in it?” Mr Albanese said.

“It is that we shouldn’t walk past those who are in need or suffering. That our care for others should be neither conditional nor transactional. That we should be driven by our own humanity. And that is the lesson that can light the path that lies before us.”

Citing the two World Wars and the Great Depression, CEO of Mission Australia James Toomey said that Australian Christian community organisations have always been at the forefront of restoration in the wake of crises.

He vowed it will be no different this time.

“We are committed once again to rolling up our sleeves, supporting our communities and working together through these challenging times so that everyone is included in the recovery ahead,” he said.

The letter pledges to help those most affected by the ravages of the pandemic: “To walk alongside those who struggle with the anxiety of unemployment, to teach skills and train in ways that enable fulfilling and life-affirming work.”

The CEO of Catholic Social Services Australia Dr Ursula Stephens said that faith-based organisations provide “more than half” of all welfare services in Australia.

“And those represented here today recognise the vital role they can play in restoration in response to the impacts of COVID-19,” Dr Stephens said.

“It is important to recognise the role that civil society will have in the provision of services and support. We look forward to discussing with Government where the areas of greatest need lie and how we can best work together in the recovery ahead.”

Joint letter from Christian leaders in relation to community restoration

We write to express our commitment as Christian leaders and Australian citizens, scattered throughout the cities and towns, remote and rural areas of this great land, to support, in a spirit of faith, hope, and love, in the sustaining and recovery of communities across the country.

As a nation we have faced an awful year, the economic and social fallout of which will echo across generations. For the Australian people, these times are a trial of our resolve, our fortitude, and our sacrificial commitment to each other.

Yet we believe that God knows our challenges and is merciful. The Bible, our great charter of faith and practice, was written for such times as these, and discloses good news that speaks to our hearts now in this season of great need. In all of the previous disasters of Australian history, the Christian church has stepped up as a key national contributor to stabilisation and then restoration, and we seek to commit to this once more.

It is in this spirit we collectively vow to seek the welfare of this country, its peace, its flourishing, and its prosperity—to stand in solidarity with the vulnerable, to carry the burdens of the broken, and to raise up those without the strength to carry on.

We vow to reinforce and encourage right relationships across all spheres of community and public life—to support families who are wounded, to shine a light on darkness and despair, and to be ambassadors of reconciliation that repair broken bonds of society and state.

We vow to provide service and love to all in need without prejudice or judgment—to share our common table with the hungry, to bring warmth and care to the frail, and to proportion our common wealth among the poor and destitute.

We vow to do all in our power to equip our fellow Australians with opportunities to flourish—to walk alongside those who struggle with the anxiety of unemployment, to teach skills and train in ways that enable fulfilling and life-affirming work, and to assist in facilitating efforts for the common good.

We vow to bring the enduring Christian message of love, reconciliation and hope to the Australian people—to provide education and the pursuit of wisdom to hearts and minds, to help restore purpose and joy to those in despair, and in humility to listen to the needs of all, whether those in our community or those in government.

We vow to partner as fellow labourers for the restoration of economic and human resources—to nourish workers who toil and build, to encourage those who seek to develop technology and medicines, and to uphold safety and dignity as we carry plenty to the reach of all.

And we pray for you, our government leaders, that you be granted wisdom and imagination in your deliberations—that you may discern the spirit of justice and truth, that you be protected from the temptation to seek self-interest above service, and that you be equipped to be a means of healing for our nation and other countries—and especially those in our region—who are less capable of dealing with these trials.

Finally, although we face lean and challenging years ahead, we are inspired by the words of the Psalmist:

“…For He will rescue the poor when they cry to Him, the afflicted who have no one to help. He will have compassion on the weak and the needy, and He will rescue them. He will redeem them from oppression and from violence, for their lives are precious to him.”

(Psalm 72:12-14)

Yours in Christ, Co-signatories

