Nominate a Queensland Great – Before it’s Too Late! – 96five Family Radio

The Queensland Greats Awards has recognised 102 individuals, 16 institutions, six posthumous recipients and one honorary recipient.

By 96five Monday 18 Jan 2021

All of us are encouraged to recognise outstanding Queenslanders who have educated, captivated and enriched the State with nominations for the 2021 Queensland Greats Awards closing on 29 January.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Awards were a unique opportunity to celebrate exceptional Queensland individuals and institutions.

“Our Queensland Greats have shaped our State, exemplifying the resilient Queensland spirit and carving out impressive and lasting legacies,” the Premier said.

“Since 2001, we have awarded a diverse cohort of Queenslanders, who have served their respective communities and industries while demonstrating perseverance, innovation and excellence.

“It is now up to the Queensland public to recognise the people and institutions who have had a positive impact on the State and to submit nominations for the 2021 Queensland Greats Awards.”

This year is the first opportunity for the Queensland Greats Awards to recognise those people who have supported communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thousands of Queenslanders have made an extraordinary contribution to our State during our battle with the coronavirus, including scientists, health workers, volunteers in our Care Army and manufacturers,” Premier Palaszczuk said.

The Queensland Greats Awards has recognised 102 individuals, 16 institutions, six posthumous recipients and one honorary recipient.

Last year’s recipients included child safety champions Bruce Morcombe OAM and Denise Morcombe OAM, doctor and autism advocate Associate Professor James Morton AM, and domestic and family violence prevention advocate Betty Taylor.

Bruce Morcombe OAM encouraged Queenslanders to value the people who have helped make Queensland a brighter place to live.

“Denise and I were honoured and delighted to receive a Queensland Greats Award because contributing to our community and supporting other people is incredibly important to us,” Mr Morcombe said.

“Now is the time to nominate an individual or institution in your community that has had a longstanding and positive impact on our great State.”

Queensland Greats institutions include Queensland Country Women’s Association (QCWA), St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland and Endeavour Foundation.

QCWA State President Christine King said it was a significant award for the organisation.

“QCWA members work hard to be part of, and reflect, Queensland community life, and our 2019 Queensland Greats Award was a humbling reflection of the part we play in the fabric of this wonderful state,” Ms King said.

“It was an honour to be recognised alongside so many other amazing Queensland institutions, and I hope many more are nominated for a 2021 Queensland Greats Award.”

Nominations for the 2021 Queensland Greats Awards close at 5pm, Friday 29 January 2021.

Recipients will be announced to coincide with Queensland Day on 6 June 2021 and honoured with commemorative plaques displayed at Roma Street Parkland, Brisbane.

Click here to find out more about the Queensland Greats Awards and to submit a nomination for the 2021 Awards.