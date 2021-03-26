Public Health Alert: Locally Acquired COVID Case – 96five Family Radio

From noon today, aged care and disability centres, hospitals, and correctional centres in the Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Regional council areas will be closed to visitors.

BREAKING: One of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in Queensland overnight appears to be locally acquired.

The case is a 26-year-old man from Stafford. He was tested yesterday but has been infectious in the community since last Friday.

Contact tracing is underway and Queensland Health will issue a Public Health Alert with the locations he has visited and times. They include:

SATURDAY MARCH 20

Carindale Shopping Centre at around 11am

Baskin-Robbins ice cream at Everton Park at 8pm

SUNDAY MARCH 21

Fresh Food Market stall at Gasworks at Newstead at 9am

Mamma’s Italian Restaurant in Redcliffe at 12:20pm

MONDAY MARCH 22

A Paddington jobsite as a landscaper

Guzman y Gomez drive-through in Stafford at 12:30pm

Bunnings at Stafford at 1pm

Keep up social distancing and good hand hygiene. If you are unwell, stay home and immediately call your GP or 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84) to arrange a test.

Please check the Queensland Health website for testing locations near you.

If you feel sick, immediately isolate and arrange a test.