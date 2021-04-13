 QLD COVID Restrictions to Ease From 6am Thursday – 96five Family Radio

QLD COVID Restrictions to Ease From 6am Thursday

Face masks will no longer be mandatory except for within airports and on flights.

By 96five Wednesday 14 Apr 2021

Following no new community transmission of coronavirus cases, Queensland restrictions will ease from 6am tomorrow.

The following comes into effect from 6am Thursday April 15th:

  • You won’t need to carry a mask with you, and masks will no longer be required indoors.  Air travellers are still required to wear masks within airports and on flights – that requirement is Australia wide.
  • Nursing homes and aged care facilities will reopen to visitors.
  • You can now stand up inside licensed premises, and dancing returns for nightclubs and weddings.
  • You can have up to 100 people at your home.
  • Indoor venues such as stadiums, cinemas and theatres can return to 100% capacity.
  • People can gather outdoors in any numbers with the exception of music festivals who will be required to operate under a COVID-safe plan.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has reminded all Queenslanders that if you’re sick – stay home and get tested.

You can find testing locations here.

