Queensland Students Unite Against Bullying – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Friday 19 Mar 2021

Queensland students from all corners of the state are taking a strong stand against bullying today on the 11th National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence (NDA).

Education Minister and McConnel MP Grace Grace joined students and staff at New Farm State School to mark the day and launch three new cybersafety courses for Queensland students.

“Cyberbullying is unacceptable in our schools and we know that it doesn’t stop at the school gate,” Ms Grace said.

“The courses – ‘Your Digital Journey’, ‘Enhancing your digital identity’ and ‘CyberSafety – Making Positive Online Choices’ – will give students the tools and knowledge they need to keep online communication respectful, safe and kind.”

It’s the 11th National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence 🧡 There’s no place for bullying in Qld schools. The NDA is a reminder for students to feel confident in being part of the solution, both online & in the schoolyard. Thanks New Farm SS for having me today! #NDA pic.twitter.com/YtlSKAqIef — Grace Grace MP (@gracextwo) March 19, 2021

Ms Grace said approximately one in five young people experienced online bullying and around 84 per cent of students who were bullied online were also bullied offline.

“This National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence (NDA) is all about empowering students to feel confident to be part of the solution to bullying, both online and in the schoolyard,” she said.

“The Queensland Government is proud to be leading the nation in response to cyberbullying. In 2018, the Premier established the Queensland Anti-Cyberbullying Taskforce – the first of its kind in Australia.

“We have accepted all 29 of the Taskforce recommendations and committed $3.5 million towards their implementation.

“The Ministerial Student Advisory Council that I set up is a fantastic platform for students to share their perspectives on school life, including issues like bullying and mental health.

“Every student who experiences bullying needs to know that they are not alone, that they can reach out for help, and that we will be there to support them when they do.

“That’s why our $100 million student well-being package is so important, ensuring that every student in every primary and secondary school will have access to a health professional in their school.”

The Minister took part in a range of activities with New Farm State School students today including writing a #kindnesspledge, engaging in cybersafety coding activities and watching the newly launched cybersafety courses in action in the classroom.

Principal Carmel McGrath said New Farm State School’s 530 students were enthusiastic participants in the National Day of Action.

“We have been taking part in the National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence since 2012,” Dr McGrath said.

“Our school has a Student Code of Conduct which incorporates a positive behaviour for learning framework, with a focus on respect, responsibility, safety and learning.”

For more information visit the Bullying No Way website.