The 10 Activites to Complete this School Holidays – for TEENS!

Article written by 96five intern – Stephanie Acraman

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS ARE HERE! If you and your friends are a bit lost as to how to spend them, here are some awesome ways to make the most of your time –

Mt Tamborine

Mt Tamborine has a number of options for teens these school holidays! From the cafes and niche shops along the Gallery Walk, to the natural waterfall and bush walk, to the high ropes course at Thunderbird Park – if you are planning on heading out to Mt Tamborine you may want to make it a full-day excursion!

2. Pick Strawberries

You better hurry before strawberry picking season ends! One of the most relaxing and surprisingly fun activities, get some friends together and pick strawberries to your hearts content! Here’s a great place that is open until late November you can go –

https://strawberryfields.com.au/visit/pick-your-own-strawberries-right-from-the-patch.html

3. Yatala Drive In Movies

If you or a friend has a trailer or large boot, this will be SO MUCH FUN! Bring pillows and blankets and watch 1 or 2 movies under the stars with some of your closest friends by your side!

4. Have a Picnic at Wellington Point

This area is so nice, with a massive grass area right next to the water, you can choose to either walk, swim or play footy with friends!

5. Climb Mt Warning

This one can be tough for some so please take into consideration your physical health before taking on this challenge! Such a fun, challenging climb with some spectacular views at the top! Especially if you turn this into a sunrise climb – AH-MA-ZING!

6. Visit the Beach!

BEACHHHH!! What teenager doesn’t love sand between their toes or just floating on the water!? To make the holidays complete, you must surely visit one of the signature beaches we are so lucky to have ready access too including Main Beach, Broadbeach or Coolangatta! What are you waiting for!?

7. Visit Southbank and the Wheel of Brisbane

Southbank is just an all round win really. So easy to access via car or public transport, all of the options are here, including the man-made beach, Wheel of Brisbane, ALL the cafes and restaurants and the most incredible views along the river. Southbank should definitely be on the go-to list these holidays.

8. Stand Up Paddle boarding

All I can say is – YES! Such a fun challenge to complete with friends, you can try to paddle up the river and head to any number of resting places typically available on a stand up paddle boarding adventure (like a beach, etc). I would have to say, on behalf of my friends and I, we strongly recommend this adventure.

9. Waterfall Swimming!

Some of the most incredible waterfalls are often hidden behind some trees…. and a ‘bit’ of a walk. Depending on which oasis you go to, the walk can be anywhere between 10/20 minutes and 2 hours. However, the result is 100% worth it. The incredible feeling of sitting behind a waterfall and swimming next to one of the most incredible natural features is a must these school holidays, that’s for sure. Some waterfalls I can recommend are Lip Falls at Beechmont (the walk is a little long…), Mt Tamborine or Cedar Creek Falls! There are so many more waterfalls across QLD and even NSW, so these are just a few of the countless waterfall options you have.

10. Take in the Views at Kangaroo Point

Kangaroo Point is well known for its famous views over looking the city. Whether you walk along the river or closer to the road, you will see the same, spectacular view of our incredible city. Take some friends and food and have some great hangs – just one awesome way to spend your holidays.