Las Vegas: How to help kids make sense of tragedy

Talking to kids about a tragedy

Most adults tend to go one of two ways when a tragedy strikes. They either feel the need to talk a lot or think they shouldn’t talk at all. The best place is somewhere in the middle.

A conversation about tragedy needs to be intentional. Not hurried or conducted in a busy thoroughfare. While you’re in the car or perched on the side of their bed is perfect.

Just a few minutes can help get the facts straight and remind them of their place in the world. Here’s four things to share during that conversation:

1. Ask what they think happened

Kids may be getting information from many different sources, not all reliable. The news has been changing hour by hour, so it’s important for kids to know whether what they think happened is true or false.

You don’t need to give them every detail. Check what they know, what’s right and wrong and then answer their questions. Keep it as simple as possible.

2. Life is for living, not worrying about dying

There are so many great adventures in life that we miss out on if we think too much about dying. None of us know how long our life will be, but we all get to choose what we make of today. We get to choose if we spend it having fun or living in fear.

Many of the people killed in Las Vegas were enjoying a music festival. They were having a fabulous time, and we shouldn’t let the fear of what might happen to stop us from enjoying our life too.