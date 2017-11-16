Schoolies – What if there was a safer alternative? By Christie Mann Thursday 16 Nov 2017

With tens of thousands of QLD & NSW students about to graduate and embark on their right of passage – schoolies, there’s a growing number who, this year, have picked a safe, action-packed alternative to the festivities at Surfers Paradise.

SU-Schoolies, with locations including Hawaii, the Whitsundays, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and Fraser Island, are seeing more-and-more high school graduates celebrate the end of their schooling journey in a drug and alcohol-free environment.

“A lot of school grads just want to have fun and party, but when they go down to the Gold Coast with their mates they can end up in all sorts of trouble. It can be quite stressful for parents especially,” SU QLD Programs Development Officer Andrew Beavers said.

“We want to help young people celebrate this important milestone in their lives in a fun, safe environment. It’s schoolies with no regrets.”

Each location boasts a flexible program of action-packed and relaxing activities – so whether you’re keen to surf some of Hawaii’s picturesque beaches, solve mysteries in puzzling ‘Escape Rooms’ on the Sunny Coast, or relax on cruise boats in the Whitsundays, there’s something for everyone!

If you have a teenager who will be graduating school next year then this could be a great alternative to the traditional drug and largely alcohol fueled festivities both here and abroad.

Bookings for next year’s 2018 SU-Schoolies events are now open – and you can check out all of the options here.