2019 Queensland Father of the Year nominations open By 96five Thursday 23 May 2019

Nominations for Queensland Father of the Year are now open! If you think your Dad is awesome, or someone in your community embodies that of an exceptional father-figure, then Scripture Union Queensland want to hear from you.



For sixty years, SU Queensland has honoured outstanding fathers such as Darin Browne (pictured above) and father-figures for their “exceptional commitment to raising their children”.

“Put simply, it’s all about dads – great dads,” says CEO Peter James.

“Great dads come from all backgrounds, cultures and places. But they all share one thing in common – a selfless commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of their loved ones and community. We see that in our work with children and young people, and it’s something we love to celebrate.”

Last year, SU QLD honoured Sunshine Coast Dad Darin Browne, who has devoted his life to helping the less fortunate.

Nominations open to all dads

Mr James said any Queensland dad could be nominated. “If you think your dad is great, we’d love to hear his story,” he said.

This year’s Queensland Father of the Year Award Ceremony will be held on Thursday, 29 August, at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The person honoured will be rewarded with five nights’ accommodation at Sea World Resort and Water Park, along with unlimited entry to Movie World, Sea World and Wet’n’Wild for the whole family.

Nominations for the 2019 Queensland Father of the Year can be made at qldfatheroftheyear.org.au. They close on Friday, 5 July.