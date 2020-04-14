10 Promises to Declare Over Your Family – 96five Family Radio

By: Sabrina Peters

There are so many great things that we can do (and should do) for our kids, but in the midst of all the practical demands may we never forget our role as their parent is to raise spiritual giant killers (not obedient robots).

Our role as their parents is to pray for them, guide them, train them and declare God’s word over them.

The Bible tells us that life and death are in the power of your tongue. That’s a sobering (and scary) thought that. May we use our words to release divine destiny and empowering truth over our kids.

10 powerful verses to declare over your kids

“Confidence and strength flood the hearts of the lovers of God who live in awe of Him, and their devotion provides their children with a place of shelter and security.”

PROVERBS 14:26 (TPT)

“Our children will also serve him. Future generations will hear about the wonders of the Lord.”

PSALM 22:30 (NLT)

“Their descendants will be prosperous and influential.Every generation of his godly lovers will experience his favour.”

PSALM 112:2 (TPT)

“But you are God’s chosen treasure—priests who are kings, a spiritual “nation” set apart as God’s devoted ones. He called you out of darkness to experience his marvelous light, and now he claims you as his very own. He did this so that you would broadcast his glorious wonders throughout the world.”

1 PETER 2:9 THE PASSION TRANSLATION (TPT)

“Beloved ones, listen to this instruction. Open your heart to the revelation of this mystery that I share with you. A parable and a proverb are hidden in what I say— an intriguing riddle from the past. We’ve heard true stories from our fathers about our rich heritage. We will continue to tell our children and not hide from the rising generation the great marvels of our God— his miracles and power that have brought us all this far. The story of Israel is a lesson in God’s ways.He established decrees for Jacob and established the law in Israel, and he commanded our forefathers to teach them to their children. For perpetuity God’s ways will be passed down from one generation to the next, even to those not yet born. In this way, every generation will have a living faith in the laws of life and will never forget the faithful ways of God.”

PSALM 78:1-7 (TPT)

“No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the Lord.”

ISAIAH 54:17 (NKJ)

“Let us see your miracles again, and let the rising generation see the glorious wonders you’re famous for. O Lord our God, let your sweet beauty rest upon us and give us favour. Come work with us, and then our works will endure, and give us success in all we do.”

PSALM 90:16-17 (TPT)

“For the Lord is always good and ready to receive you. He’s so loving that it will amaze you—so kind that it will astound you! And he is famous for his faithfulness toward all. Everyone knows our God can be trusted, for he keeps his promises to every generation!”

PSALM 100:5 (TPT)

“Generation after generation our descendants will live securely, for you are the one protecting us, keeping us for yourself.”

PSALM 102:28 (TPT)

“But Lord, your endless love stretches from one eternity to the other, unbroken and unrelenting toward those who fear you and those who bow facedown in awe before you. Your faithfulness to keep every gracious promise you’ve made passes from parents, to children, to grandchildren, and beyond. You are faithful to all those who follow your ways and keep your word.”

PSALM 103:17-18 (TPT)

Article supplied with thanks to Sabrina Peters.

About the Author: Sabrina is a Christian writer, a relationships blogger and part of the team at Kingdomcity.