 50 Questions To Ask Your Kids [Audio] – 96five Family Radio

50 Questions To Ask Your Kids [Audio]

By Justin RouillonWednesday 27 May 202096five Afternoons

Most of us have had a lot more time with our family over the last few months.

Hopefully that’s inspired some really great conversations, but what if you’re now struggling with things to talk about together.

Brett Ryan is the CEO of Focus on the Family Australia, and told 96five’s Tim Charles that it was important for families to be conversing regularly together.

“Conversation is a opportunity for everyone to feel hear, valued and validated.  It’s important for Mum and Dad to know what’s going in in the kids world – in our fast paced world we never really get to hear what our kids are going through.”

Brett Ryan from Focus on the Family Australia.

Focus on the Family have published the top 50 questions to ask your kids at the dinner table, that cover all ages from pre-kindy all the way through to high-school aged teens.

Brett said that having intentional conversations at mealtime that are free from distractions is a must do for the health of our kids.

“Having regular family meals that are technology free, actually improves the well being of children immeasurably, including psychological health, relational and emotional health, and reducing risky behaviour.”

You can listen to Brett chatting with Tim in the audio player at the top of the page, and you can read the original Focus on the Family article here.

 

