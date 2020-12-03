Happy Families Podcast: Christmas Conundrums – 96five Family Radio

Gift cards or gifts? Present reveal or letting everyone open their gifts at once? Justin and Kylie Coulson chat Christmas conundrums.

By 96five Contributors Friday 4 Dec 2020

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Topics discussed in this episode:

– Justin & Kylie answer some rapid fire Christmas conundrums

– Gift giving

– Gift cards vs gifts

– Buying for the extended family

– Present reveal vs letting everyone open their gifts at once

Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.

About the Host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.

Feature image: Photo by Eugene Zhyvchik on Unsplash