Happy Families Podcast: My Daughter Has a Boyfriend – 96five Family Radio

Happy Families Podcast: My Daughter Has a Boyfriend

Letting go is one of the hardest and scariest things a parent can do. Kylie Coulson shares her feelings about her daughter who has just begun dating.

By 96five Contributors Monday 14 Dec 2020

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Topics discussed in this episode:

– Justin shares the story of a listener who had a parenting win

– Kylie shares her feelings about one of their teenage daughters who has started dating

– Learning to let go

Listen now: Episode 163 – My Daughter Has a Boyfriend

Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.

About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.

Feature image: Photo by Dương Nhân from Pexels

