Happy Families Podcast: My Daughter Has a Boyfriend – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Monday 14 Dec 2020
Topics discussed in this episode:
– Justin shares the story of a listener who had a parenting win
– Kylie shares her feelings about one of their teenage daughters who has started dating
– Learning to let go
Listen now: Episode 163 – My Daughter Has a Boyfriend
Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.
About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.
Feature image: Photo by Dương Nhân from Pexels