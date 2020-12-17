Happy Families Podcast: When Kids Ask for Expensive Gifts – 96five Family Radio

Justin and Kylie Coulson talk about materialism and five ways that you can help your kids manage expectations at Christmas time.

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Topics discussed in this episode:

– How to avoid materialism in your children

– Don’t try to keep up with the Jones’s

– Get creative

– Plan ahead

– Change the focus

– Be an example

