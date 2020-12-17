 Happy Families Podcast: When Kids Ask for Expensive Gifts – 96five Family Radio

Happy Families Podcast: When Kids Ask for Expensive Gifts

Justin and Kylie Coulson talk about materialism and five ways that you can help your kids manage expectations at Christmas time.

By 96five Friday 18 Dec 2020

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Topics discussed in this episode:

– How to avoid materialism in your children
– Don’t try to keep up with the Jones’s
– Get creative
– Plan ahead
– Change the focus
– Be an example

Listen now: Episode 181 – Kids Asking For Expensive Gifts

Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.

About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.

Feature image: Photo by Giftpundits.com from Pexels

