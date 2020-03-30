 How to Talk to Kids about Bad News in the Media – 96five Family Radio

How to Talk to Kids about Bad News in the Media

By 96five Tuesday 31 Mar 2020

We know that we can’t shield our children, because they will hear ‘bad news’… from peers, siblings, online… But how much is too much information? And what is age appropriate?

Collett Smart is a psychologist, qualified teacher, speaker and internationally published author. She lives with her husband and 3 children in Sydney, Australia. The heart of Collett’s work is to support and bring Hope to parents of tweens and teens.

You can tune in to ‘Wellbeing with Collett’ on Channel 7 every Sunday morning at 9:30 am or find the videos on her YouTube Channel.

Collette runs the Raising Teenagers website and has written on the topic of talking with anxious tweens and teens about COVID-19 here. And other ‘bad news’ media here.

Article and video supplied with thanks to Raising Teenagers

