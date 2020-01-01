Raising Confident Kids Who Love God: Darlene Zschech’s Insights – 96five Family Radio

By: Laura Bennett

In a recent interview with pastor and worship artist Darlene Zschech, we got talking about parenting, and raising the next generation.

Being a mum, grandma and champion of young people in ministry, Darlene had a lot of wisdom to share. Here are some of the highlights.

What is Your Biggest Piece of Parenting Advice?

“I remember hearing a guy speaking on parenting and he said, ‘There are three things: Example, Example, Example’. I’ve gotta live it! That’s how I can pass it on to my children. I’ve got to be the same behind the same as I am in front of the scenes.”

“Our children learn from watching. And I don’t get it right all the time; my children have been very gracious to their mother. How we live at home, that’s what’s going to speak to our children, not how we live in the public space.”

What Have you Learnt from the Next Generation?

“They’re not afraid to ask questions… [they’re] inquisitive, intelligent, and actually anointed and empowered with something very fresh and new for this next season.”

“I’m a bit of an observer of people. So I’m quite tuned in to these guys and I have children who are all in that age group, and I’m listening and trying to see life through their eyes.”

How Do You Raise Your Kids to be Confident in Their Faith?

“I’m so thankful for Youth [church youth ministry]. Even when [my kids] kicked and screamed, I was the mother that said, ‘you’re going’.”

“I think parenting has almost relaxed so much that it’s like, ‘Well, if you don’t want to you don’t have to’.

“But I think sometimes we’ve got to go, ‘Actually, you’re 15, and I’m your mother, and you are going, while I am driving you places!’ Because at 13, 14, 15, you don’t know what you need yet. You’re developing emotionally, physically, spiritually, mentally, and we’ve got to take our stance as parents.

“If you’re insisting your children be part of something, make sure [that what] sets that thing apart, is the presence of God.”

“And make sure that where we’re asking them to participate in, is a healthy representation of church on the Earth. I think Christianity in our country has been quite embraced, [but] so are all religions: ‘Whatever’s good for you’.

“So [in the church], we have to be places of power and transformation. That’s the difference. His presence. We’re not like everything else.

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

About the Author: Laura is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.