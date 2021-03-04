Dr Justin Coulson ‘How to Stop Yelling and Start Listening’ – 96five Family Radio

Dr Justin Coulson, wants to help parents avoid what he calls ‘the screaming spiral’ and learn to communicate more effectively with their kids.

By 96five Contributors Thursday 4 Mar 2021

By Katrina Roe. Listen: Dr Justin Coulson explains to Katrina Roe how to stop screaming at your kids.

Does this sound familiar? You’re asking your kids to do something. Something simple. Like going to bed, or getting off a screen, or maybe both.

You’ve asked them 3 or 4 times already.

You ask politely, wait patiently. Ask politely, wait patiently. Again and again.

But no matter how many times you ask politely and wait patiently, you can’t get them to cooperate. The clock is still ticking and they are no closer to doing what you have asked them.

By this time, you’re so frustrated you end up yelling at them.

Why won’t our kids listen to us? Why don’t take us seriously unless we get really grumpy?

There must be a better way.

Dr Justin Coulson is a parenting expert who wants to help parents avoid what he calls ‘the screaming spiral’ and learn to communicate more effectively with their kids.

In his upcoming free webinar, Dr Justin Coulson will explain:

The 5 reasons your child isn’t listening to you despite repeated requests

How our children train us to repeat ourselves – and yell… and why

Why it is so destructive to fall into the pattern of yelling when our kids don’t co-operate

How to break free of ‘the screaming spiral’ and get our kids to really listen

FREE WEBINAR: Dr Justin Coulson’s free webinar The Screaming Spiral is on at 8pm on Thursday March 11. Book online at happyfamilies.com.au