 Happy Families Podcast: Dealing With Fussy Eaters – 96five Family Radio

Happy Families Podcast: Dealing With Fussy Eaters

Justin and Kylie Coulson discuss some helpful tips for families that struggle through dinner time every night.

By 96five Contributors Wednesday 27 Jan 2021

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Sometimes kids just don’t like certain foods, or they want a sense of control over how and what foods get put on their plate. In this episode of the Happy Families podcast, Justin and Kylie discuss fussy eating.

Topics discussed in this episode:

– Shane Warne’s 21 year old son Jackson receiving heat on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for his fussy eating habits

– Justin & Kylie discuss their 10 year old fussy eater

– Creating family food rules

– Justin is regular human and thinks coriander is disgusting. Kylie is from another planet and says she enjoys it

– Food neophobia

Listen now: Episode 144 – Dealing With Fussy Eaters

eipsode 144 - dealing with fussy eaters

Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.

About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.

Feature image: Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Related Articles

Happy Families Podcast: Christmas Conundrums

Happy Families Podcast: My Daughter Has a Boyfriend

Happy Families Podcast: When Kids Ask for Expensive Gifts

Happy Families Podcast: Ultimate Parenting Triggers

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

96five Launches New Careline

Don’t Be Angry – Get Proactive Says Aunt of Redlands Crash Victim

Happy Families Podcast: Dealing With Fussy Eaters

Osher Gunsberg’s Heart for Gifting Bikes to Developing Countries and His ‘Bachelor’ Advice

COVID-19 Intensifies Discrimination Against Christians

‘Music’ – Aussie Singer Sia Explores Autism in Directorial Debut

“At the Heart of Resilience is Community” Says Former RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons

The Haunting Questions Of “The Tattooist Of Auschwitz”