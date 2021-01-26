Happy Families Podcast: Dealing With Fussy Eaters – 96five Family Radio

Justin and Kylie Coulson discuss some helpful tips for families that struggle through dinner time every night.

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Sometimes kids just don’t like certain foods, or they want a sense of control over how and what foods get put on their plate. In this episode of the Happy Families podcast, Justin and Kylie discuss fussy eating.



Topics discussed in this episode:

– Shane Warne’s 21 year old son Jackson receiving heat on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for his fussy eating habits

– Justin & Kylie discuss their 10 year old fussy eater

– Creating family food rules

– Justin is regular human and thinks coriander is disgusting. Kylie is from another planet and says she enjoys it

– Food neophobia

