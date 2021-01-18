Happy Families Podcast: The 3 Words Your Child Needs to Hear – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Monday 18 Jan 2021
By: Dr Justin Coulson
As a parent, how can you show unconditional love towards your child when you don’t agree or accept their decisions that they’re making in life?
Topics discussed in this episode:
– Is acceptance or rejection going to bring out the best in your child?
– How to respond when your child does something completely ‘unacceptable’.
– The 3 most important words your child can hear
– Your child may BE accepted by you, but do they FEEL accepted?
Listen now: Episode 151 – The 3 Words Your Child Needs to Hear
About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.
Feature image: Photo by Raphael Brasileiro from Pexels