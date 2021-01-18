Happy Families Podcast: The 3 Words Your Child Needs to Hear – 96five Family Radio

As a parent, how can you show unconditional love towards your child when you don’t agree or accept their decisions that they’re making in life?

By 96five Contributors Monday 18 Jan 2021

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Topics discussed in this episode:

– Is acceptance or rejection going to bring out the best in your child?

– How to respond when your child does something completely ‘unacceptable’.

– The 3 most important words your child can hear

– Your child may BE accepted by you, but do they FEEL accepted?

Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.

About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.

Feature image: Photo by Raphael Brasileiro from Pexels