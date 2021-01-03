Happy Families Podcast: Ultimate Parenting Triggers – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Sunday 3 Jan 2021
By: Dr Justin Coulson
Having triggers is a part of the human experience but can we control them?
Topics discussed in this episode:
– Kylie shares a story about her very difficult morning
– What are your parenting triggers?
– Triggers can be controlled
– H.A.L.T.S
– How did Kylie pull the morning together?
Listen now: Episode 147 – Ultimate Parenting Triggers
About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.
