Happy Families Podcast: Ultimate Parenting Triggers – 96five Family Radio

Justin and Kylie Coulson discuss common triggers, for parents and non-parents alike and how to manage them.

By 96five Contributors Sunday 3 Jan 2021

By: Dr Justin Coulson

Having triggers is a part of the human experience but can we control them?

Topics discussed in this episode:

– Kylie shares a story about her very difficult morning

– What are your parenting triggers?

– Triggers can be controlled

– H.A.L.T.S

– How did Kylie pull the morning together?

Podcast supplied with thanks to Happy Families.

About the host: A sought after public speaker and author, and former radio broadcaster, Justin has a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and a PhD in psychology from the University of Wollongong.

Feature image: Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash