Supporting Your QuaranTeen – 96five Family Radio

Psychologist Collett Smart chats about how to help your teen through self isolation, staying at home and the changes to their ‘normal’ routine.

By 96five Contributors Monday 18 Jan 2021

By: Collett Smart

The day in a life of a quaranteen is different to what teens usually do. What can you do to help your teen through self isolation and staying at home?

In this video of Wellbeing with Collett, psychologist Collett Smart chats about what you can do to help your teen through self isolation, staying at home and the changes to their ‘normal’ routine.

Video supplied with thanks to Raising Teenagers

About the Speaker: Collett Smart is a psychologist, qualified teacher, speaker and internationally published author. She lives with her husband and 3 children in Sydney, Australia. The heart of Collett’s work is to support and bring Hope to parents of tweens and teens.