Supporting Your QuaranTeen – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Monday 18 Jan 2021
By: Collett Smart
The day in a life of a quaranteen is different to what teens usually do. What can you do to help your teen through self isolation and staying at home?
In this video of Wellbeing with Collett, psychologist Collett Smart chats about what you can do to help your teen through self isolation, staying at home and the changes to their ‘normal’ routine.
Video supplied with thanks to Raising Teenagers
About the Speaker: Collett Smart is a psychologist, qualified teacher, speaker and internationally published author. She lives with her husband and 3 children in Sydney, Australia. The heart of Collett’s work is to support and bring Hope to parents of tweens and teens.