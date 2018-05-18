Cashew Chicken recipe

By: Susan Joy

In my version of Cashew Chicken I’ve used shredded cabbage in place of noodles. The Asian satay flavour is achieved by using cashew butter. This is an economical meal that’s nutritious and will suit the whole family. (For a nut free version, omit the roasted cashews and replace the cashew butter with sunflower butter).

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:25

Ingredients

1 1/2 Tbsp ghee, or coconut oil

1 cup cashews, toasted and roughly chopped

600 – 700g chicken, thigh fillets – skinless & boneless (chopped small)

1 Lge onion(s), diced

3 tsp garlic, minced

2 tsp ginger, minced or finely grated

3 tsp paprika

2 tsp allspice

3 Tbsp cashew butter, or almond

3 Tbsp coconut aminos

1/2 Lge green cabbage, thinly sliced

2 tsp sea salt, fine

3 carrot(s), grated

3 Tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish

Direction

Add 1 teaspoon of the ghee to a high sided large 32cm frying pan on medium heat and toast the cashews until lightly brown. Set aside for later.

Add remaining ghee to the pan and increase the heat to medium – high. Add the chicken and cook for 2 minutes on each side to seal. Add the onion and cook 2 minutes stirring through the chicken. Add the garlic, ginger, paprika and allspice and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the cashew butter and coconut aminos, stir until the cashew butter melts a little and incorporates (making sure the chicken is coated well).

Lay half the sliced cabbage evenly over the chicken mixture and sprinkle with 1/2 the salt (the salt will bring the moisture out of the cabbage to add liquid to the sauce). Repeat with the remaining cabbage and salt. Mix the cabbage through the chicken mixture. Cook tossing until the cabbage has slightly wilted (2 – 3 minutes).

Add the carrot and mix through. Toss cooking until the vegetables are cooked but are not overly soft and mushy (10 – 12 minutes).

Stir through 3/4 cup of cashews and the coriander.

To serve, use tongs to place on individual plates. Garnish with the remaining cashews and a little extra coriander.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.