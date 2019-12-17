10 Classic and Delicious Recipes to Try This Christmas – 96five Family Radio

10 Classic and Delicious Recipes to Try This Christmas By 96five Tuesday 17 Dec 2019

By: Holly Carroll

If you’re entertaining for Christmas and need a bit of fresh inspiration, give some of these classic recipes a try. Here’s a list of mains, salads and desserts for the festive season that are perfect for the whole family.

Mains

A typical Australian Christmas lunch consists of a main roast usually meat or seafood. The following four recipes range from traditional to modern.



Garlic Prawns

Seafood – especially prawns – has become a staple for Christmas lunches in Australia. Not only does seafood have major health benefits, but it is also refreshing and cool for summer. This garlic prawn recipe from Woolworths only takes fifteen minutes and is guaranteed to be popular amongst relatives. Take Me To The Recipe

Roast Leg of Lamb

Lamb has always been a classic meal at Christmas, with roast legs a popular choice due to its dark flavour and meat-to-bone ratio. This recipe from Jamie Oliver is a great choice for anyone looking for an easy, flavourful roast. Take Me To The Recipe

Maple Honey Mustard Glazed Ham

Ham is another popular dish at Christmas. This maple, honey and mustard glazed ham looks beautiful, is easy to make, and packed full of sweet and aromatic flavour. Take Me To The Recipe

Persian Squash and Pistachio Roast

It’s no secret that vegetarians often struggle to find edible food other than salad on the table. This Persian squash and pistachio roast gives vegetarians a main meal that’s packed with rich flavour and colour. Take Me To The Recipe

Salads

Salads pair wonderfully with any roast and are the backbone of most Australian Christmas lunches. These three recipes are classics but still oh-so-good.



Best Ever Potato Salad

A bold recipe name, but this potato salad is perfect for Christmas. It is simple, creamy and loaded with bacon. Plus, it is not overloaded with mayonnaise flavour, making it enjoyable for all. Take Me To The Recipe

Pasta Salad

Pasta salads are perfect for the Australian heat. It keeps well for picnics and barbeques, so it’s a great choice for Christmas. This recipe is easy, fresh and tasty! Take Me To The Recipe

Tossed Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

This simple, vegetable salad is brought to the next level with a delicious Green Goddess dressing. It’s quick, healthy and easy, so why not give it a try? Take Me To The Recipe

Desserts

Desserts are always a highlight at Christmas. Here are three beautiful sweet treats to add to your repertoire.



Santa Hat Cheesecake Bites

These festive treats are adorable and perfect for young families at Christmas lunch. They are made with Oreo cookie crust, a white chocolate cheesecake filling and topped with sweetened whipped cream and a strawberry. They are a little tricky, so are perfect for cooks who love a challenge. Take Me To The Recipe

Pavlova

Whether it originated in New Zealand or Australia is constantly debated, but the pavlova is still an iconic summer dessert that is rooted in Australian Christmas culture. Topped with fresh fruit and cream, this magnificent meringue is a staple for family lunch. Take Me To The Recipe

Summer Mixed Berry Trifle

Trifle is arguably one of Australia’s favourite desserts. Layers of jelly, sponge cake, custard, berries and cream create a fresh and sweet summer treat perfect for Christmas. Take Me To The Recipe

