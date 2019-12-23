All-Purpose BBQ Seasoning – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

An All-Purpose seasoning to add flavour to a plain piece of meat with no effort. It’s not only delicious sprinkled over meat, chicken and fish but try it sprinkled over your cooked eggs or an omelette. By making your own seasoning, you miss out on the anti-caking agents and flavour enhances added to so many store-bought seasonings. Use organic herbs and spices where possible.



Serves: 95g | Prep Time: 00:05 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

2 Tbsp fine sea salt

1 Tbsp paprika

1 Tbsp black pepper, ground

1 Tbsp oregano

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic, powder

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp turmeric

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp coconut sugar

Directions

Mix all the seasoning ingredients together and store in an airtight glass jar.

Shake before each use and stored in the pantry.

Dry your meat, chicken or fish with paper towels. Rub each piece with healthy oil. Sprinkle both sides generously with the All-Purpose Seasoning (3/4 – 1 tsp each side), rub in with the back of a spoon. BBQ, fry or bake your seasoned meat.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.