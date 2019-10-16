Butternut and Ginger Soup – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

I love this soup recipe because it’s so quick and simple to make. The spice ginger has an exotic, peppery flavour which goes so well with mild flavoured butternut pumpkin, giving the soup a little kick. Ginger root is known for its therapeutic properties since ancient times, its powerful compounds called phenols have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Serves: 4-5 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:15

Add the oil to a large soup pot and heat on medium. Add the onion and ginger to the pot and cook for 4 minutes, stirring often. Add the garlic and cook a further minute.

Add the evenly sized piece of pumpkin and stir them through the onion mixture.

Add the broth and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook for 10 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender.

Add the coconut cream, salt and pepper, then remove from the heat.

Blend in batches using a high-speed blender.

Serve with a sprinkle of parsley or fresh thyme leaves on top.