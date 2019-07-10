Chocolate Coconut Banana Bread – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

Every child and adult will love this full flavoured banana cake. It’s moist and chocolatey packed with delicious healthy ingredients that are nut and grain free. Suitable to pack into school lunch boxes, to serve at kids parties or too big kids with a cuppa .



Serves: 1 loaf | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:55 |

Ingredients

3 Lge ripe banana(s), each broken into 3 pieces

1/2 cup ghee, grass-fed butter or coconut oil (melted)

1/2 cup honey (unprocessed)

3 Lge egg(s)

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/3 cup quinoa flakes (organic)

1/3 cup coconut (organic desiccated)

1/3 cup arrowroot flour, or tapioca

1/3 cup cacao raw powder

1 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1/3 cup organic 70% dark chocolate, drops (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced). Line a 21 x 10cm loaf tin with baking paper.

Add the bananas, ghee (or coconut oil), honey and eggs to a food processor and blend for 12 – 15 seconds to combine well.

Add the coconut flour, quinoa flakes, desiccated coconut, arrowroot, cacao, baking soda and salt and blend for 20 – 25 seconds.

Remove the blade and add the dark chocolate drops, mix through using a spatula to distribute the chocolate evenly. Spoon into the prepared tin and smooth the top.

Bake for 55 – 60 minutes or until cooked through and lightly browning on the edges. Allow to cool in the tin for 25 minutes then remove by lifting out by the baking paper to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Completely cool before slicing, as it’s a very moist loaf.

Keeps for up to 5 days (if it lasts that long) and can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.