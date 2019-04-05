Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Recipe (Dairy Free)

By: Susan Joy

This is a super creamy irresistible chocolatey fudge ice cream dessert. It’s dairy-free and made from real ingredients, and by using olive oil like the Italians you create a very creamy texture.

There’s no need for a machine, it’s whipped up in seconds using a blender. You can control what goes into your ice cream when you make it yourself. Homemade ice cream freezes firmer than store-bought as it doesn’t contain additives to keep it soft to serve straight from the freezer. I’m also happy to forgo the refined sugars and artificial colours and flavours.

Serves: 1 litre | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:00 | * Plus freezing time

Ingredients

400ml can coconut cream, (a thick brand like Ayam)

2/3 cup (180g) cashew butter/spread

1/2 cup mild flavoured olive oil

1/3 cup maple syrup, 100%

3 Tbsp cacao raw powder

2 Medjool date(s), pitted and roughly chopped

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

3/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

Directions

Add all the ingredients to a high-speed blender and whiz for 25 seconds. Scrape down sides of the jug and blend again for a further 10 seconds or until you reach a smooth consistency. Pour the mixture into a 21 x 10cm silicon loaf pan and smooth the top. Cover with cling wrap or foil (but don’t have it touching the mixture) and place in the freezer for 3 hours or until frozen but the still having its fudgy texture. Use an ice cream scoop to serve the ice cream into bowls and I like to sprinkle over a few cacao nibs or organic dark chocolate chips. Serve immediately. If you plan on storing the ice cream in the freezer to use later it will need to be blended twice to prevent it going icy. Remove the mixture from the freezer after 1.5 – 2 hours or once it’s half-frozen and scoop back into the blender. Blend for 10 seconds to aerate the mixture (I use the tamper stick to assist me). Place back into the pan and smooth the top. Cover and return to the freezer. Once the ice cream has been frozen for several days you will need to set it out at room temperature for 20 – 30 minutes to soften a little before serving. NOTE: for a nut-free version you can use sunflower butter in place of the cashew butter.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.