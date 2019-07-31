Creamy Thai Cauliflower Soup – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

This is the perfect winter warming soup. The red curry paste gives a delicious spicy Thai flavour to this creamy, filling soup. The whole family will love it; its even been approved by my 9 year old grandson.

Serves: 4 -6 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:30 |

Ingredients

2 Tbsp coconut oil

1 lge onion(s), diced

2 Tbsp ginger, minced or finely grated

3 tsp garlic, minced

3 Tbsp red curry paste, (I use the Thai Gourmet brand, additive-free)

1 lge head cauliflower, roughly chopped

1 lge (420g) sweet potato, peeled and roughly diced

1.25L (5 cups) chicken broth/stock, or vegetable broth

Juice from 1 large lime(s)

2 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp fine sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper, ground

400ml can full fat coconut cream

Ground black pepper and chopped coriander, to garnish

Directions

Heat the coconut oil in a large soup pot over medium heat, then add the onions and cook for 2 – 3 minutes. Add the ginger, garlic and red curry paste and stir them through the cooking onions for one minute.

Add the cauliflower and sweet potato to the pot and stir to coat with the onion and curry mixture, then add the broth and bring to a boil. Cover with lid and gently boil for approximately 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Add the lime juice, fish sauce, salt and pepper to the pot. Remove from the heat and stir in the coconut cream.

Blend the soup in batches until smooth. (If you prefer a thinner soup add a little extra broth).

Ladle the soup between bowls and garnish with chopped coriander leaves and ground pepper.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.