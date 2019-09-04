Granola Clusters – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

These crisp clusters of Paleo Granola are delicious served with almond milk and fresh fruit. They are also the perfect topping to sprinkle over coconut yoghurt or chia puddings. For a variation, you might like to add some diced organic dried apricots or sultanas to your granola mixture.



Serves: 8 – 10 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:20

Ingredients

1 cup almonds, (raw or activated)

1 cup macadamia nuts

1 cup pecans

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup coconut (organic finely-shredded)

1 Tbsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1/4 cup coconut oil

3 Tbsp honey (unprocessed), or to taste

1 Tbsp vanilla extract (organic)

Directions

Preheat oven to 150c (fan-forced). Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper.

Add the almonds, macadamias, pecans, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds to a food processor. Process for approximately 8 seconds to break up the nuts and seeds into small chunks.

Transfer the chopped nuts and seeds to a large bowl, then add the coconut, cinnamon and salt. Mix well and set aside.

Add the coconut oil, honey and vanilla to a small saucepan. Heat on low stirring until just melted. Pour immediately over the nut mixture and mix well to coat all the ingredients.

Divide the mixture between the 2 trays and use a spatula or the back of a spoon to spread out and press down to compact the mixture.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until lightly golden and firm. The granola will crisp up even more once it has cooled.

Once completely cooled break up the granola into small clusters and store in a glass airtight container for up to 4 weeks.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.