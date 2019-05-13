Mexican Chicken Recipe

By: Susan Joy

A delicious one pot Mexican dish that the whole family will enjoy. I create recipes with our grandkids in mind. They are used to me sneaking in vegetables and healthy broth but if the meal doesn’t taste delicious they won’t eat it, so I have to be clever.

The vegetables in this recipe break down and become part of the sauce. Mexican meals usually contain beans (legumes) which I try to avoid due to the amount of lectins they contain. I’ve used diced carrots to still give you the feel of different textures in the meal instead of using beans. Serve with guacamole and dairy-free sour cream (you will find a dairy-free version in The JOYful Table cookbook). It’s also perfect as an enchilada or tortilla filling.

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 00:45

Ingredients

2 lge celery stick(s), in chunks

1/2 med zucchini, in chunks

1/4 head cauliflower, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic

1 cup (250ml) chicken broth/stock

2 cups (500ml) passata/tomato puree, divided

2 – 3 Tbsp coconut oil, for cooking

600 – 700g chicken, breast or thigh chopped into small cubes

1 onion(s), diced

1 Tbsp ground coriander

1 Tbsp cumin

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp chilli, powder or to taste

2 lge carrot(s), finely diced

1 x 270ml can coconut cream, a thick brand like Ayam

Juice from 1 lime(s)

1 1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper, ground

1/4 cup chopped coriander, leaves

Directions

Add the celery, zucchini, cauliflower, garlic, broth and 1 cup of the tomato passata to a blender. Blend for 15 – 20 seconds or until the vegetables are minced finely (a little smaller than rice). Set aside. Heat a large heavy based saucepan on high-medium heat. Add 1 – 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and cook the chicken in two batches to seal, then set aside (the chicken will cook all the way through when in the pot with the vegetables). Reduce the heat to medium and add a tablespoon of coconut oil and the onions, cook onions until tender. Add the ground coriander, cumin, oregano, paprika, smoked paprika and chilli, stir them through the onion for 45 seconds or until fragrant. Pour in the minced vegetable mixture, the chicken and the remaining cup of passata. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, stirring from time to time. Add the carrots, coconut cream, lime juice, salt and pepper. Continue simmering for a further 15 – 20 minutes or until the minced vegetables have broken down into a thick sauce and have lost the raw veggie taste. Turn off the heat and stir the chopped coriander through the Mexican Chicken. Serve topped with coriander leaves, spring onions, guacamole and dairy-free sour cream. This dish works well as a filling for enchiladas and tortillas.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.