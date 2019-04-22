Mushroom Omelette Recipe

By: Susan Joy

A hearty and healthy breakfast or brunch with a delicious mushroom filling that’s flavoured with coconut aminos, parsley and chives.

This recipe is for one person but you can simply multiply the ingredients and make the egg omelette in batches or use 2 pans. Mushrooms are rich in minerals and B complex vitamins, when exposed to UV light they contain large amounts of vitamin D. Serve with my yummy Mexican Chilli Sauce. (Sauce recipe).

Heat a 24cm frying pan on medium-high heat and add 2 teaspoons of ghee.

Spread the mushroom slices out in a single layer over the pan without stirring so they caramelize. Cook for a couple of minutes or until golden (if you stir the mushrooms liquid will release and cause them to steam). Once golden turn the slices oven to brown the other side.

Add the coconut aminos and give a gentle stir to coat the mushrooms then let it evaporate.

Add the parsley, chives, salt and pepper and stir them through. Set aside the mushroom mixture on a plate while you cook the omelette.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the remaining teaspoon of ghee.

Whisk the eggs, coconut cream, nutritional yeast flakes and a little extra salt and pepper in a bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and swirl to cover the base, cook until the omelette is cooked on the bottom and top is still a little shiny but not runny (you won’t be turning it over).

Add the cooked mushrooms to one half of the omelette and use a spatula to lift and fold the omelette over to enclose the mushroom filling. Slide the omelette out onto your plate or use a spatula to gently lift out.

Serve with a little extra chopped parsley and chives, and Mexican Chilli Sauce (recipe here).