Smoked Paprika & Herbed Chicken – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

This is a simple one-pot chicken dinner full of flavour. The sauce is packed with vegetables and immune-boosting chicken broth. Serve this delicious smoked paprika and herbed chicken over low-carb cauliflower mash. The whole family will love it and it makes the best left-overs.

Serves: 4-6 | Prep Time: 00:15 | Cooking Time: 01:10

Heat a large 32cm heavy-based frying pan with a lid on high-medium heat (you can also use a dutch oven pot).

Add oil to the pan and brown the chicken on both sides in 2 batches. This will add colour to the chicken. Remove and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium and add the onions to the pan, add extra oil if needed to the chicken grease left in the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, smoked paprika, Italian herbs and turmeric, stir them through the onions while cooking for a further minute.

Return the chicken to the pan and stir it through the onion and spice mixture.

Pour in the passata and broth, and stir.

Add the carrot, celery, sweet potato and salt. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Add a lid to the frying pan and simmer for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove lid and allow the sauce to reduce a little for approximately 15 minutes.

Stir through the sliced spring onion greens and serve over cauliflower mash.

To make Cauliflower Mash use: 1 large cauliflower, 1 1/2 Tbsp ghee or butter, 3 Tbsp coconut cream, salt and pepper to taste. METHOD: Cut the cauliflower into even-sized pieces and either steam or simmer until just tender (not soggy). Pop the cauliflower into a blender or food processor with the remaining ingredients. Blend until you reach a smooth mash.