Spearmint Smoothie Summer Breakfast

By: Susan Joy

With Summer well and truly upon us, what better breakfast than something refreshing, cold and … minty!



This is just like a yummy spearmint thickshake without the dairy and refined sugars. You can add more mint leaves for extra mintiness (if that’s a word).

This isn’t just a fresh-tasting smoothie, it’s nutritionally balanced to get you through to lunch without snacking. Optional extras that I add to my smoothies are: 1 tablespoon of gelatin (Great Lakes green carton), probiotics and super greens powder; if I don’t have fresh greens on hand.

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:00

Ingredients

1 Tbsp chia seeds

1/4 cup filtered water

2 Tbsp sunflower seeds

3 brazil nuts

1 lge celery stick(s), plus some leaves (chop into pieces)

1 sml or 1/2 lge lebanese cucumber(s), cut in half

1 frozen mango(s), cheek

1 – 2 Medjool date(s), pitted

12 – 14 lge mint leaves, or more to taste

1/2 – 3/4 cup coconut water (unsweetened), or filtered water

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 Tbsp avocado oil, or flaxseed oil

3/4 tsp cinnamon

A pinch pink Himalayan salt, or sea salt

1/2 – 1 cup ice cubes

Method

Add to a high speed blender the chia and 1/4 cup of water, give the blender jug a swirl by hand to mix. Add remaining ingredients, chop celery and cucumber into a few pieces before adding. Include any optionals like gelatin, probiotics or greens powder.

Start blender on variable speed and turn to high. Blend until smooth. Check consistency and taste, add more liquid or mint leaves if required, blend.

Drink immediately.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten and grain free, and paleo-inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.