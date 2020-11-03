Almond and Lemon Cake Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 160c/320f. Line the base of a 20cm round spring form cake tin by placing a sheet of baking paper over the base fasten closed the sides, have 2-3 cm(1 in) hanging out. Grease sides of tin and paper base with ghee.

To a food processor add, eggs, coconut cream, ghee, honey, lemon juice, zest and almond extract. Process until whipped and combined. Mixture will thicken and curdle due to the lemon mixed with the coconut cream (a bit like buttermilk).

Add almond meal, baking soda and salt. Process for approximately 30 seconds, allowing almond meal to breakdown and make a smooth consistency.

Pour cake mixture into prepared cake tin, smooth top with a spatula.

Bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until the cake start to come away from sides of the tin and top is turning slightly brown and a skewer inserted comes out clean. This is a moist cake, so watch not to over cook. Once cooked allow to cool for 30 minutes, then use a spatula to go around the inside edge of the tin before releasing the spring sides. Allow the cake to completely finish cooling on base before icing. Carefully remove cake from base and paper and place on your serving plate.

While your cake is cooling, make the lemon icing.

Lemon Icing: To a small saucepan add all the icing ingredients. Whisk continually while heating over low heat until milk and oil have emulsified and thickened. Do not allow to boil. Once thick and smooth set aside to cool, you can place into the fridge for a few minutes to firm a little faster but watch carefully so it doesn’t set, icing needs to be pourable.

Pour icing over plated cake and grate extra lemon zest over icing while still sticky, then place in the fridge to complete the setting.

Store in the fridge and allow to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before cutting to serve.