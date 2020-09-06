Almond Butter Cookies – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 170c (fan-forced) and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Add the coconut sugar to a food processor or blender and process for several seconds to create a finer sugar texture (some brands can be quite coarse preventing it from dissolving into the mixture).

Measure out and pour 1 tablespoon of the oil sitting on top of the almond butter jar into the sugar and discard any remaining oil (if your almond butter is quite dry with no oil sitting on top, add 1 tablespoon of macadamia or olive oil). Scoop out the almond butter and add with the remaining ingredients. Process for approximately 15 seconds until a smooth mixture has been created and then starts to form a ball (don’t over blend as more oil will release from the almonds, it won’t make any difference to the baked cookies but you will just have oily hands when rolling).

Scoop out heaped teaspoons of mixture and roll into balls, approximately 2.5 – 3cm in diameter. Allow space between the balls of dough. Place a small square of baking paper over a ball and press down with the flat bottom of a small glass to shape and flatten (the flat cookie will be approx. 5cm). Repeat with each ball.

Bake for 15 minutes until firm and lightly browning on the edges. Allow to cool on the tray (they will crisp up more as they cool).

Store in an airtight glass container.