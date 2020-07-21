Apple and Blueberry Loaf Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Author: Susan Joy – The Joyful Table

Serves: 1 loaf | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 01:00

A deliciously healthy loaf that’s sweetened with only apples, blueberries and a few dates. Adding cinnamon and ginger reduces the amount of sweetener needed.

Apple and Blueberry Loaf is nut free (without the topping) making it suitable for school lunch boxes. It makes the perfect breakfast, as it’s full of protein, healthy fats and fruit, a great way to start the day. (Also suitable to bake in muffin tins).

Ingredients

2 (320g of whole fruit) red apple(s), quartered and core removed, use organic and keep skin on

5 Medjool date(s), pitted

1 Tbsp lemon juice

3 large egg(s)

1/2 cup ghee, firm (clarified butter)

2 tsp vanilla extract (organic)

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup arrowroot flour

2 tsp cinnamon

3/4 tsp ground ginger

1 1/4 tsp baking soda (bicarb)

1/3 tsp pink Himalayan salt

1/2 cup fresh blueberries, if using frozen don’t allow to thaw

3 Tbsp chopped macadamia nuts, for the topping (omit for nut free)

Directions

Preheat oven to 180c. Line a medium size loaf tin with baking paper and allow a little overhang (this will help when lifting out when cooked).

To a food processor add quartered apples, dates and lemon juice. Process for 6 – 7 seconds until finely chopped (if no organic apples available, peel or scrub skins very well). Scrape down sides of bowl.

Add eggs, ghee and vanilla, process for 10 seconds. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add coconut flour, arrowroot, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda and salt. Process for 6 seconds to combine. Remove blade.

Add blueberries and stir gently through the mixture (if you are using frozen berries, don’t allow them to thaw before gently stirring through to prevent them bursting).

Scoop mixture into prepared tin, spread evenly into corners and smooth over the top. Sprinkle with chopped macadamia nuts and gently press down (omit macadamia topping for nut free).

Bake for 1 hour or until the top springs back when gently pressed. Cool in the tin for 30 minutes, then remove loaf gently by using the baking paper and place onto a wire rack to completely cool.