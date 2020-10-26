Apple Pancakes – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Tuesday 27 Oct 2020

By: Susan Joy

Your family will love these apple and cinnamon flavoured pancakes for breakfast. Top them with maple syrup, coconut yoghurt, extra apple and a sprinkle of cinnamon. I’ve used local West Australian “Pink Lady” apples but any apple will work in this recipe. A breakfast high in protein and healthy fats will keep your family fuller for longer. To save time, you can cook your apples the night before.

Heat a frypan on medium heat and add the chopped apple, coconut sugar, ghee and cinnamon. Stir to coat the apple and spread out in a single layer over the pan and cook for 5 minutes until just tender and a little syrup has formed over the apple pieces. Set aside to cool.

Add the almond meal, arrowroot, baking soda and salt to a large bowl and stir well to combine. Add the eggs, coconut milk and maple syrup to the dry ingredients and use a hand-held electric beater on medium speed to create a smooth batter (approximately 20 seconds).

Spoon the apple mixture into the batter and gently stir through.

Heat a large frypan over medium heat and coat with coconut oil. Scoop up 1/4 cup quantities of the mixture and pour into the pan. Cook for approximately 3 minutes until golden (reduce the heat if bottoms brown too quickly), then gently flip as the top batter will still be a bit wet (I find using 2 spatulas help when turning) and cook a further 3 minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve warm with maple syrup, vanilla coconut yoghurt and some extra cooked apple on top. They are also delicious warm spread with ghee or grass-fed butter and a mixture of coconut sugar and cinnamon sprinkled on top. They can also be served cold as a snack and spread with butter if you tolerate a little dairy.

The pancakes can be stored covered in the fridge for up to 3 days. To serve, preheat oven to 160c (fan-forced) and place pancakes in a single layer on a lined tray and heat for 5 – 10 minutes. Top with your favourite toppings.