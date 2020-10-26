 Apple Pancakes – 96five Family Radio

Apple Pancakes

These apple and cinnamon flavoured pancakes taste delicious with maple syrup, coconut yoghurt, extra apple and a sprinkle of cinnamon!

By 96five Contributors Tuesday 27 Oct 2020

By: Susan Joy

Your family will love these apple and cinnamon flavoured pancakes for breakfast. Top them with maple syrup, coconut yoghurt, extra apple and a sprinkle of cinnamon. I’ve used local West Australian “Pink Lady” apples but any apple will work in this recipe. A breakfast high in protein and healthy fats will keep your family fuller for longer. To save time, you can cook your apples the night before.

Ingredients

  • 2 Lge apple(s), chopped small (no need to peel if organic) 
  • 2 Tbsp coconut sugar 
  • 1 Tbsp ghee, or coconut oil 
  • 1 tsp cinnamon 
  • 1 1/2 cups almond meal/flour 
  • 3 Tbsp arrowroot flour, or tapioca 
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb) 
  • 1/4 tsp fine sea salt 
  • 2 Lge egg(s) 
  • 150ml coconut milk, from carton (if using canned add a little water to thin out) 
  • 1 Tbsp maple syrup (100%) 
  • coconut oil, for cooking 

Directions

Heat a frypan on medium heat and add the chopped apple, coconut sugar, ghee and cinnamon. Stir to coat the apple and spread out in a single layer over the pan and cook for 5 minutes until just tender and a little syrup has formed over the apple pieces. Set aside to cool.

Add the almond meal, arrowroot, baking soda and salt to a large bowl and stir well to combine. Add the eggs, coconut milk and maple syrup to the dry ingredients and use a hand-held electric beater on medium speed to create a smooth batter (approximately 20 seconds).

Spoon the apple mixture into the batter and gently stir through.

Heat a large frypan over medium heat and coat with coconut oil. Scoop up 1/4 cup quantities of the mixture and pour into the pan. Cook for approximately 3 minutes until golden (reduce the heat if bottoms brown too quickly), then gently flip as the top batter will still be a bit wet (I find using 2 spatulas help when turning) and cook a further 3 minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve warm with maple syrup, vanilla coconut yoghurt and some extra cooked apple on top. They are also delicious warm spread with ghee or grass-fed butter and a mixture of coconut sugar and cinnamon sprinkled on top. They can also be served cold as a snack and spread with butter if you tolerate a little dairy.

The pancakes can be stored covered in the fridge for up to 3 days. To serve, preheat oven to 160c (fan-forced) and place pancakes in a single layer on a lined tray and heat for 5 – 10 minutes. Top with your favourite toppings.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

Related Articles

Mushroom Omelette Recipe

Spearmint Smoothie Summer Breakfast

Raspberry & Chocolate Chia Bowl Recipe

Spiced Sweet Potato Soup with Pecans

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Surviving Suicide, Jazz Thornton’s ‘The Girl on the Bridge’

“God is Not Offended By People Asking ‘Why?’,” Says Christian Apologetics Author

Apple Pancakes

Good News For Behind-The-Scenes People: Your Work is Indispensable

Gen Y: Prioritising Experiences Over Assets

Tickets on Sale For ‘Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show’

Why Critical Thinking is More Critical Than Ever

Could A Christian Vote For Trump In Good Conscience?