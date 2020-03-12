Beetroot Dip – 96five Family Radio

By: Susan Joy

This delicious, healthy dip is packed full of essential nutrients and antioxidants from the earthy, sweet beetroot. The apple cider vinegar and lemon juice work so well with the sweet beets. Serve with a variety of vegetable sticks and sliced pear or apple.

Serves: 2 cups | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:30

Ingredients

380gms cooked beetroot, (cooking method below, roughly 500g raw beets)

1/2 cup raw cashews

3 Tbsp tahini (hulled)

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

Juice of 1 lemon(s)

1 clove garlic

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 – 3/4 tsp fine sea salt, to your taste

Directions

How to boil the beets: Wash the beets well, taking care not to cut the skins and leave a little of the stalks attached. Add the beets to a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cook covered for approximately 30 minutes (depending on size) or until just tender. Once the beets are cooked, rinse under cold water. Now that the beets are cooked the skins will peel off easily. Trim off the ends, then use the back of a knife and scrape the skins away (it easily falls off).

To make the dip: Add all the above ingredients with the cooled beets to a food processor or similar machine. Blend for 20 – 25 seconds or until smooth, stopping once to scrape down the sides. Check the flavour and add extra spices if needed.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Serve with assorted vegetables.

NOTE: If you are short on time, you can use vacuum-packed cooked beetroot from fruit and vegetable stores. Check that it is 100% beetroot with no additives. (I have tested using it and it works fine).

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.