Caramel & Chocolate Tart Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Grease the base and sides of a rectangle tart tin with coconut oil and set aside.

To make the base: Add the dates to a food processor and chop for 6 – 8 seconds, then add the remaining base ingredients and blend for 20 – 25 seconds to create a moist crumbly mixture. Scoop the base mixture into the prepared tart tin and spread out evenly. Using your fingers, press the mixture firmly into the base and up the sides of the tin. Place in the freezer to firm up while you prepare the filling.

To make the filling: Add all the filling ingredients to the food process (there’s no need to rinse the bowl) and blend for 10 seconds. Scrape down the lid and sides of the bowl and blend for a further 10 seconds. Remove the base from the freezer and pour in the filling. Use a spatula to spread the filling out evenly and to smooth the surface. Return to the freezer for 15 – 20 minutes to chill before adding the chocolate topping (this will prevent the filling and chocolate mixing together).

Chocolate topping: Add the dark chocolate and coconut oil to a small saucepan and stir over low heat to gently melt. Remove from heat and stir in the maple syrup and vanilla.

Once the filling is firm, remove from the freezer and pour over the chocolate topping. Use a spatula to spread the chocolate evenly over the filling and return to the freezer for approximately 45 minutes.

To serve: Sit for 5 minutes at room temperature. If your tart tin has a removable base, then place a small glass under the tin and gently press the sides down to release the tart. You can serve the tart on the tin base, I prefer to slip a knife under the tart and gently slide off onto my serving plate.

The tart can be made a day or two ahead and left in the freezer, then on the day remove and place in the fridge on your plate ready to serve.

This tart should be served chilled or partly thawed and can be decorated with fresh fruit.