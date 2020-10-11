Carrot Cake with Lemon Cashew Cream – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Contributors Monday 12 Oct 2020

By: Susan Joy

This fragrantly spiced carrot cake contains a mixture of almond meal and cassava flour. This flour combination produces a lighter texture and it’s perfect for those wanting to reduce the amount of expensive almond meal in their recipes.

I’ve topped the carrot cake with my dairy-free and refined sugar-free, Lemon Cashew Cream. (Find out more information on cassava flour, health benefits and your discount for purchasing HERE).

Serves: 10 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:35

LEMON CASHEW CREAM:

Add the cashews to a bowl of filtered water and soak for one hour ahead of time.

Preheated oven to 180c (fan-forced). Grease the sides and line the base of a 20cm springform cake tin with baking paper. Place your sheet of baking paper over the base and clip it closed, leave a little hanging out (I also find it’s easier to slide the cake off the paper to your serving plate if it’s also been greased).

Add the almond meal to a large bowl, then sift in the cassava flour, spices, baking soda and salt. Stir the dry ingredients together well.

In a medium bowl whisk the eggs, maple syrup, vanilla and apple cider vinegar together.

Pour the egg mixture into the dry ingredients, followed by the coconut oil. Use an electric hand-held beater to combine the mixture well.

Add the grated carrot and use a large spoon to mix and distribute the carrot evenly throughout the cake mixture.

Spoon into the prepared cake tin and spread out evenly, then smooth over the surface.

Bake for 35 minutes until firm on top. (Make the Lemon Cashew Cream while your cake bakes, see method below). Allow to cool for 20 minutes in the tin, then run a knife around the inside of the tin and release the spring sides. Let the cake completely cool before placing on a serving plate and adding the Lemon Cashew Cream.

LEMON CASHEW CREAM: Drain and rinse the cashews well, then add them to a high-speed blender with 1/4 cup of water and the remaining cream ingredients (add the extra water if needed to help with blending). Blend on high for 30 – 35 seconds, stopping once to scrape down the sides. You want to create a very smooth cream with no bits of nuts. Transfer to a bowl, cover and place in the fridge to chill while your cake bakes and cools.