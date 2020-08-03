Chicken and Mushroom Bake With Vegetable Mash – 96five Family Radio

To make the Vegetable Mash: Add the diced swede to a large saucepan of boiling water and simmer for 6 – 8 minutes then add the sweet potato. Cook the vegetables until tender, drain well and transfer to a food processor (or you can mash by hand but it won’t be as smooth). Add the ghee, coconut cream, salt and pepper and blend to produce a smooth texture. Set aside.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180c (fan-forced). Grease a 3-litre capacity baking dish.

Add some coconut oil to a large 32cm frying pan over high-medium heat. Cook the chicken in batches for approximately 3 – 4 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked through. Set aside on a large plate.

Reduce the pan to medium heat and add the leek and extra oil if needed. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms, cook for 2 – 3 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 2 minutes. Stir through the coconut cream, salt and pepper.

Add the arrowroot to a cup and mix with 2 tablespoons of water to create a smooth slurry. Pour into the pan and stir, gently simmering only until the sauce thickens.

Transfer the set aside cooked chicken to the pan and stir the chicken through the leek/mushroom mixture. Remove the pan from the heat and stir through the spinach leaves.

Spoon the mixture into the baking dish. Add the vegetable mash on top and use a spatula to spread out.

Bake for 20 minutes or until piping hot. If you would like a little extra colour on top, pop under the grill for a few minutes after heated through but watch carefully.

Chicken and Mushroom Bake can be served on its own or with a salad or steamed vegetables on the side.