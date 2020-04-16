Chocolate Birthday Cake Recipe – 96five Family Radio

Preheat oven to 160c (fan-forced). Grease and line the base of two 20 x 4cm round springform cake tins.

Add the almond meal, dates, cacao, baking soda and salt to a food processor. Blend until the dates are broken up.

Add the eggs, honey, coconut oil, almond milk and vanilla. Process until you have a well blended smooth batter.

Pour the batter evenly between the 2 prepared cake tins. Use a spatula to smooth the tops.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the cakes are coming away from the sides of the tins and the centre springs back when lightly pressed (turn once during the cooking time). Don’t over cook, it is a moist cake. Allow to completely cool before removing from the tins (loosen sides of cake with a flexible spatula before releasing the spring).

Place one cake upside down on your serving plate, spread with chocolate frosting. Place the flat bottom of the second cake on top to sandwich them together. If baking a day ahead, cover and place in the fridge until required.

When you are ready to complete your cake, remove from the fridge 1 hour before frosting with the marshmallow frosting. Cover the whole cake generously with the frosting, then place any fruit or garnish in place before the marshmallow sets within a few minutes.

NUT-FREE OPTION: Replace the almond meal with a mix of finely ground sunflower and pumpkin seeds.