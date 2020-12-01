Chocolate Covered Raspberries – 96five Family Radio

Place your chocolate molds onto a tray, set aside. (The number of chocolates will depend on the size of your molds).

Chop cacao butter into thin slices. Add to a small saucepan over a very low heat.

Use a spatula to stir cacao butter to help it melt, don’t allow the butter to go over 40c if possible. You will need to take the saucepan off the heat, stirring continually and place back over heat from time to time until melted. (I use a digital thermometer to stick in the saucepan to check temperature as I go, but not necessary).

Once completely melted, add to a blender.

Add the remaining ingredients except the fresh raspberries into the blender on top of the melted cacao butter, this will cool the butter down a little, which you want. Slowly bring the blender to 3/4 speed and blend for 10 seconds.

Place 2 teaspoons of chocolate into each mold and place the tray into the freezer to harden for 10 minutes. Place a raspberry onto the set chocolate. Spoon in more chocolate to fill the mold and completely cover each raspberry.

Place tray of chocolates into the fridge to set, not the freezer when whole fresh fruit is used. When chocolates are set firm remove from molds and store in a sealed container in the fridge until ready to serve. Eat within 3 – 4 days.

Serve straight from the fridge.