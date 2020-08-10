Creamy Carrot Soup – 96five Family Radio

Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to a heavy based saucepan, heat on medium.

Add onion and cook stirring for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir through.

Toss the carrot, cinnamon, coriander, cumin and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of coconut oil through the onion mixture. Cook for 1 – 2 minutes or until the spices are fragrant.

Add broth/stock to the pot and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover saucepan and cook for 20 – 25 minutes or until the carrot is tender.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour in the coconut milk and stir through.

Transfer soup into a blender, being careful not to burn yourself (or use a stick blender). Blend on variable speed, increasing to high to reach a smooth consistency. Return to the saucepan add extra stock/broth if you find the consistency too thick for your liking. Return back to the heat if the soup has cooled.

Ladle the soup into bowls and drizzle with a little coconut milk and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.