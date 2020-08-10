 Creamy Carrot Soup – 96five Family Radio

Creamy Carrot Soup

By 96five Monday 10 Aug 2020

Photo by Susan Joy.

By: Susan Joy

This delicious thick and creamy soup is flavoured with a hint of Eastern spices. Carrots provide so many health benefits, mainly due to their high content of beta-carotene and fibre. They are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C and K. Serve with Seeded Dinner Rolls straight from the oven, yum!

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 00:10 | Cooking Time: 00:35

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Tbsp coconut oil 
  • 1 Lge onion(s), diced 
  • 3 tsp garlic, minced 
  • 2 tsp ginger, minced or grated 
  • 1 kg carrot(s), peeled and sliced 
  • 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon 
  • 1 tsp ground coriander 
  • 1 tsp ground cumin 
  • 1 – 1.25 L vegetable or chicken broth/stock 
  • Sea salt and pepper , to taste 
  • 250ml coconut milk, plus extra to drizzle on top when serving 
  • Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish 

Directions

Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to a heavy based saucepan, heat on medium.

Add onion and cook stirring for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir through.

Toss the carrot, cinnamon, coriander, cumin and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of coconut oil through the onion mixture. Cook for 1 – 2 minutes or until the spices are fragrant.

Add broth/stock to the pot and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover saucepan and cook for 20 – 25 minutes or until the carrot is tender.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour in the coconut milk and stir through.

Transfer soup into a blender, being careful not to burn yourself (or use a stick blender). Blend on variable speed, increasing to high to reach a smooth consistency. Return to the saucepan add extra stock/broth if you find the consistency too thick for your liking. Return back to the heat if the soup has cooled.

Ladle the soup into bowls and drizzle with a little coconut milk and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

