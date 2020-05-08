 Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Soup – 96five Family Radio

Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Soup

By 96five Contributors Friday 8 May 2020

By: Susan Joy

A deliciously fresh and creamy chicken soup seasoned with fresh herbs of sage, thyme and rosemary. This is my 7 year old grandsons all-time favourite soup.

Serves: 4 – 6 | Prep Time: 00:20 | Cooking Time: 00:35

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp coconut oil 
  • 1 Lge leek, remove green top, cut lengthways in half & thinly slice 
  • 2 Lge swede(s), finely diced 
  • 4 carrot(s), finely diced 
  • 3 Lge celery stick(s), finely diced 
  • 4 tsp garlic, minced 
  • 1.2 – 1.5L chicken broth/stock 
  • 3 cups cooked chicken, diced 
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh sage, leaves 
  • 1 Tbsp fresh thyme, leaves 
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary, leaves 
  • 2 tsp fine sea salt 
  • 1/2 tsp white pepper 
  • 400ml can coconut cream 

Directions

Heat a large soup pot on medium heat. Add the coconut oil, leek, swede, carrots, celery and garlic. Stir while cooking for 4 – 5 minutes.

Add the chicken broth and bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook covered for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

Add the chicken, herbs, salt, pepper and coconut cream. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add extra broth if you prefer a thinner soup.

Serve in large bowls as a main meal soup.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan is an author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and wellbeing.

