Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Soup – 96five Family Radio

Heat a large soup pot on medium heat. Add the coconut oil, leek, swede, carrots, celery and garlic. Stir while cooking for 4 – 5 minutes.

Add the chicken broth and bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook covered for 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

Add the chicken, herbs, salt, pepper and coconut cream. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Add extra broth if you prefer a thinner soup.

Serve in large bowls as a main meal soup.